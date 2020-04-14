BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Devastated doesn't even begin to cover how the Humane Society of the Nature Coast is feeling after somebody broke in and almost completely wiped out everything it had stored in its barns.

The animal shelter posted on Facebook that somebody parked outside its fences before cutting them and stealing 90 percent of its supplies. The shelter said it was missing almost all of its pet food, detergent, towels, two large generators, lawn equipment, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizers, bleach, detergent, two large event tents, dog collars, animal clothes, weed eaters, blowers, gas cans, a push lawnmower and so much more.

Whoever did this left behind fingerprints, shoe marks and could have been caught on one of the cameras, the animal shelter said. Shelter workers are asking anyone who saw a car on Wisconsin Road by the animal shelter Sunday night to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The shelter said anyone who would like to drop off donations can do so from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at 7200 Mobley Road in Brooksville. They can also check out the shelter's website.

