BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — An inmate is hospitalized after mysteriously collapsing at the Hernando County Detention Center.

On Feb. 12 detention deputies were told by an inmate that another inmate had become unresponsive after acting normal only moments before. They called for medical staff, who found the man wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, medical personnel began CPR and used an AED, more commonly called a heart defibrillator, on the man. After two shocks, the man’s heart started beating again.

The inmate was transferred to a local hospital where he was intubated and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office report says when the man was arrested the day prior to his episode, he tested positive for methamphetamine and benzodiazepines, and admitted to being a regular user of IV drugs and pills.

Jail officials do not believe any drugs were brought into the facility or given to any inmates inside the center.

The inmate is still hospitalized.

