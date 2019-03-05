WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A 13-year-old student was arrested after Hernando County deputies said they posted a threat to a Weeki Wachee school.
Law enforcement said three students told the school resource deputy at Winding Water K-8 another student posted a threat to social media.
The student who deputies said wrote the threat told them it "was only a joke.”
The student was arrested and charged with a written threat to conduct mass shooting.
Law enforcement said there is no danger to the school or the students.
