WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A 13-year-old student was arrested after Hernando County deputies said they posted a threat to a Weeki Wachee school.

Law enforcement said three students told the school resource deputy at Winding Water K-8 another student posted a threat to social media.

The student who deputies said wrote the threat told them it "was only a joke.”

The student was arrested and charged with a written threat to conduct mass shooting.

Law enforcement said there is no danger to the school or the students.

