Hunter finds body of missing Hernando County woman in woods

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — A hunter deep in the woods along the Nature Coast over the weekend came across the body of a missing Hernando County woman.
Joan Kaloustian disappeared after leaving home on July 17, according to an earlier Hernando County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies said the missing 76-year-old, who had dementia, was traveling in a white van and did not have a cell phone with her.
Law enforcement in Levy County on Sunday responded to a wooded area west of U.S. Highway 19 after getting a call from a hunter who had come across the Kaloustian and her van, authorities said.
It had been stuck in on a muddy trail, located about 85 miles from her home in Highpoint.
Hernando County authorities did not immediately detail how Kaloustian died but said foul play is not suspected in her death.