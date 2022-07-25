Hunter finds body of missing Hernando County woman in woods

Joan Kaloustian was reported missing on July 17.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — A hunter deep in the woods along the Nature Coast over the weekend came across the body of a missing Hernando County woman.

Joan Kaloustian disappeared after leaving home on July 17, according to an earlier Hernando County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies said the missing 76-year-old, who had dementia, was traveling in a white van and did not have a cell phone with her.

Law enforcement in Levy County on Sunday responded to a wooded area west of U.S. Highway 19 after getting a call from a hunter who had come across the Kaloustian and her van, authorities said.

It had been stuck in on a muddy trail, located about 85 miles from her home in Highpoint.