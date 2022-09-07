Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting death of man outside Brooksville 7-Eleven

The man shot was airlifted to the hospital where he later died. His name is not being released.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man is accused of shooting and killing another man after an argument near a convenience store in Brooksville, according to Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Rentillo, 22, is facing multiple charges related to the deadly shooting, including 2nd-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon/unlicensed firearm and aggravated battery, jail records show.

Deputies said in a news release that their investigation started early Monday when they were called to a shooting near a 7-Eleven/Sunoco on South Broad Street between John Gary Grubbs Boulevard and Daniel Avenue.

When they arrived, they said they found a 28-year-old man near the store's parking lot. He had been shot at least once. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, the sheriff's office said. The agency said it is not releasing the man's name due to Marcy's Law.

Deputies said they determined an argument between the 28-year-old and Rentillo likely resulted in the shooting.