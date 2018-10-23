SPRING HILL, Fla. – A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Justice helped catch a wanted man by biting him in the head after authorities interrupted what they say was a drug deal in progress.

While doing security checks around 10 p.m. Saturday near the Spring Hill Library, a deputy saw a man and woman hanging around. As he pulled up in his marked patrol car, the man ran off.

Investigators say the man was Lindy Frank Carter III, who had an active warrant for retail theft.

K-9 Justice was dispatched and found Carter almost entirely submerged in a pond near the library, deputies said. Justice bit Carter on the head and arm, according to the sheriff's office.

Carter received 15 staples and 14 stitches at the hospital.

Deputies say they found three syringes, a spoon and a “crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine,” near the scene.

Carter, 36, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, loitering, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. His bond is listed at $7,500.

The 28-year-old woman he was with is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond is listed at $1,000.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP