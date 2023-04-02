Woman nearly drowns after Kayak flips in Byster Lake, authorities say

Authorities say the woman was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman had to be airlifted to a Brooksville hospital Sunday morning after nearly drowning when her Kayak flipped in Byster Lake, the Hernando County Fire Rescue said.

Fire rescue crews responded to the lake after reports said the woman on the flipped Kayak wasn't responding, according to a news release.

When crews arrived, they found the woman above the water holding onto her Kayak but drifting further out into the lake.

"With assistance from a nearby boater, fire crews were able to rescue the victim and bring her to shore," the news release said.

After a medical evaluation, the woman was flown to a nearby trauma center for additional treatment.

Fire rescue crews said the woman was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.