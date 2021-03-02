Man accused of trying to kidnap woman after crashing into her car

She and Kenneth Michael Lengel Stage are said to have known each other.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 22-year-old man is charged with attempted kidnapping for crashing into a woman's car and carrying her away as she tried to run off, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth Michael Lengel Stage also faces a charge of aggravated assault following the incident early Wednesday morning, the agency said in a news release.

Deputies were called around 7 a.m. to what at first was said to be a hit-and-run crash at E. Jefferson and N. Broad streets. Witnesses reported seeing the driver of a pick-up truck crash into a car, pushing it for several feet.

The woman driving the car got out and ran off, deputies said, according to witness statements. Stage, who later was identified as the truck driver, reportedly caught up to her, wrapped his arms around her, lifted her up and started to carry her back to his truck.

After others nearby yelled to "put her down," Stage dropped her and drove away in his truck, witnesses said.

The woman told deputies she and Stage knew each other, according to the sheriff's office.

Stage's truck was found around 1 p.m. near a Quality Inn by Cortez Boulevard and Interstate 75 where he had been staying, and deputies said he drove off when spotted. Florida Highway Patrol troopers eventually arrested him in Pasco County following a chase.