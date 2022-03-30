Man accused of attacking friend with baseball bat arrested in Hernando County

Deputies say the man charged at the family friend after the two had an argument.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who they say threatened to hurt his friend with a baseball bat Tuesday evening.

Larry Haller, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies say the man grabbed a bat after having an argument with a family friend and chased him, shouting he was going to hurt them.

Deputies responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the Spring Hill home on Elwood Road and learned that the friend of the family was able to escape Haller, but Haller wasn't at the residence anymore.

However, they were advised that he frequents a homeless camp south of Elwood Road near the power lines.

Using the Drone Unit, deputies were able to locate Haller among a small group of people gathered along the power lines, the sheriff's office said.