Sheriff: Man dead after shootout with deputies in Hernando County

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he barricaded himself inside a home and exchanged gunfire with deputies, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies went to the home just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on Peach Orchard Road near Peach Blossom Road in Brooksville. They planned to serve an injunction for protection to a man living there.

While deputies were doing this, they were "met with resistance." They say the man barricaded himself inside the home and refused to open the door.

The deputies remained outside and tried speaking to him, but authorities say it didn't work.

Around 12:46 a.m., the sheriff's office says the man began to shoot at the deputies who were still outside while he remained indoors. Deputies reportedly returned fire and then retreated to safer positions.

SWAT and crisis response teams were called to the home, along with a drone pilot. Deputies say the drone went into the home, and the pilot found the man slumped over in a chair.

Authorities then went inside, where they determined the man was dead.

The deputies involved in the shooting were put on administrative leave, as per protocol. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation, and the HCSO says it will also be investigating internally.

