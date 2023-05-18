Man in critical conditional following late night shooting in Brooksville, deputies say

Troy Allen Montgomery, 60, allegedly shot a man at a home on Our Road, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is in critical condition after being shot following a fight Wednesday night in Brooksville, according to a news release.

Deputies said they learned Montgomery and the victim got into an argument for unknown reasons that turned into a fight. Once the fight ended, deputies said Montgomery left and came back with a gun and shot the man.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the man in the yard with at least one gunshot wound.

The man, whose information is being withheld due to Marsy's Law, was treated on scene by fire rescue, then transported by helicopter to a local trauma center.

He has been listed in extremely critical condition.

Initially, deputies were called to the home, for a second time that night, regarding an argument, the sheriff's office said. The earlier call was regarding a domestic disturbance, but those individuals had left the property by the time deputies arrived again.

As they were responding for the second time, deputies say they receive another call about the shooting.