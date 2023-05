The crash happened early Monday morning.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after his car hit a utility pole, authorities said.

It happened around 3 a.m. on eastbound Wiscon Road east of State Road 50 in Hernando County, according to an FHP crash report.

Troopers say the Brooksville man somehow lost control of his car, crashed into a stop sign and then the utility pole.