SPRING HILL, Fla. — Firefighters battling a fire recovered the body of a man from a burned-out home.

Crews were sent around 11:44 p.m. Tuesday to the house near the intersection of Barclay Avenue and Irving Street upon hearing there could be someone inside, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The first firefighters at the scene reported a fully-involved fire. As they worked to put it out, a portion of the roof collapsed. Crews could not immediately enter the home.

However, firefighters tried to search for someone inside a non-collapsed portion of the house by going through a bedroom window, but they did not see anyone.

When the fire was put out, a man's body was found inside.

It's not yet known what started the fire.

