Man dies after car crashes into Spring Hill home

The car, a Toyota Prius, caught on fire, according to Florida troopers.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A driver died Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a house, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 57-year-old man from Port Richey was speeding west on Fulton Avenue just before noon when he somehow lost control of the car while turning, the agency's crash report reads.

The car, a 2010 Toyota Prius, left the road, hit an embankment, went airborne and crashed into a tree. That collision caused the car to rotate and impact a house near the corner of Fox Sparrow and Fulton avenues.

The man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene of the crash, troopers said. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.