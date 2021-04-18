Man loses dog and house in fire, Hernando fire rescue says

An extension cord was the cause of the fire, firefighters say.

A man lost his dog and home during a fire Sunday morning in Brooksville, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said.

It happened around 8:44 a.m. when a call came in reporting a mobile home fire in the 16000 block of Pointview Road.

The man living inside the home was able to get out before fire rescue arrived, HCFES said. The fire was put out just after 9 a.m.

The man told firefighters he heard a loud pop and went to investigate the sound and found the home on fire.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire was an extension cord plugged into an outlet inside the home that led to an outdoor shed.

The home was a total lost, firefighters said. And, the man's dog died in the fire.

Firefighters say the man is staying with family who live nearby.