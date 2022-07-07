Partially naked man at Brooksville Cemetery arrested for indecent exposure, deputies say

On two accounts, two women reported that Daniel Simpson was "fondling himself" as he watched them, authorities say.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies in Hernando County arrested a man who on two occasions was found with his pants unzipped and "fondling himself," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Daniel Simpson, 28, has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

On July 2, a person called authorities to report an indecent exposure while she was at the Brooksville Cemetery. She told deputies that while she was visiting the gravesite with a friend she noticed a man, later identified as Simpson, who was partially dressed.

"The victim observed the male to have his pants down to his ankles and to be fondling himself, as he watched the victim," the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

However, when Simpson realized she saw him, he put on his clothes and took off from the area.

A day later, another woman who was at the post office on East Fort Dade Avenue called the sheriff's office to make a report about indecent exposure.

The woman reportedly told deputies when she was inside the post office, a man said "hi" to her. She ignored him and quickly left the building, the sheriff's office said. The woman looked back to make sure the man wasn't following her and noticed that his pants were unzipped and he was fondling himself.

The man was later identified as Simpson. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for his arrest and was able to arrest Simpson on July 6.