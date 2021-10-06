Memorial service announced for fallen Hernando County firefighter

Captain Mark Dempsey was killed last week in a single-car crash while driving home, authorities say.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A funeral service will be held for a fallen Hernando County fire captain, county leaders have announced.

Captain Mark Dempsey was killed last week in a single-car crash while driving home, authorities say.

A funeral mass and memorial service will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview.

For those who cannot attend, the church will be live streaming the event on its website and on Facebook.

Dempsey joined the department in 2001 and was promoted to captain in 2017. He served at Fire Station No. 7 where he rode up as an acting battalion chief and was the coordinator for the hazardous materials team.