Missing 90-year-old Spring Hill man found safe

He was found safe parked in an area in Brooksville after his car ran out of gas, the sheriff's office reports.

He was returned home safely to his family.

Have you seen Michael?

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Michael Ricci Sr. was last seen before 10 a.m. Thursday driving away from his home on Fairhaven Avenue in Spring Hill.

He reportedly left the area driving a silver 2003 Chrysler Voyager with Florida tag #587RQDS.

Authorities say Ricci becomes confused easily.

According to the sheriff's office, he is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.