Have you seen Christian? Hernando deputies search for missing teen

The 18-year-old hasn't been seen since Tuesday, according to investigators.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Have you seen Christian? Hernando County deputies are searching for an 18-year-old they say is missing and endangered.

Deputies say around 6 p.m. Tuesday Christian Zuba left his home on Long Hill Court in Spring Hill after an argument with family and hasn't been seen since.

According to deputies, Zuba left his home riding an electric scooter and is known to hang out in the area around St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Spring Hill.

Deputies say Zuba is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 156 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Deputies say he may be riding a white electric Razor scooter and wearing sunglasses.

If you know have seen Zuba or know where he might be, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.