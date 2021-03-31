Have you seen Christian? Hernando deputies search for missing teen

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Have you seen Christian? Hernando County deputies are searching for an 18-year-old they say is missing and endangered.
Deputies say around 6 p.m. Tuesday Christian Zuba left his home on Long Hill Court in Spring Hill after an argument with family and hasn't been seen since.
According to deputies, Zuba left his home riding an electric scooter and is known to hang out in the area around St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Spring Hill.
Deputies say Zuba is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 156 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Deputies say he may be riding a white electric Razor scooter and wearing sunglasses.
If you know have seen Zuba or know where he might be, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.
- Vaccines vs. variants: 'We’re still neck and neck,' doctor says
- Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects kids ages 12 to 15
- Publix will not have vaccination appointments on Easter weekend
- Derek Chauvin trial: Testimony continues from first responder who called 911 during George Floyd's arrest
- Local model with Down Syndrome featured in spring commercial for Walmart
- Tampa Bay Madness: What's your favorite attraction in Tampa Bay?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter