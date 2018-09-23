A Hernando County man with Alzheimer's who had been missing for several hours Saturday been found and is safe.

David Lee Sullivan had driven away from his home at around 5:15 p.m. Investigators say he hadn't driven in years.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Hernando County Sheriff's Office announce Sullivan had been found in Spring Hill and was safe.

