Hernando County deputies search for missing man

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 74-year-old man.

Deputies say William Savitsky was last seen on June 26 at the Quality Inn in Spring Hill. Investigators say a friend of Savitsky's told them she had not heard from him in more than two weeks.

Savitsky is described as being 5-foot,10-inches-tall, weighing about 150 pounds and having gray hair with a partially gray mustache. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid button-up shirt.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on where he might be to call them at 352-754-6830 or their local law

enforcement agency.