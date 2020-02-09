Hernando County deputies search for missing man who went to run errands and never returned

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man who deputies believe is in danger.
Investigators say 62-year-old Rory Wilson left his home on Candlelight Boulevard in Brooksville to "go run errands" around 7 a.m. Wednesday but hasn't been seen since.
At the time, he was driving a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla with Florida license plate 02402I. He had a cell phone, but it is turned off.
Citing family members, the sheriff's office says Wilson has early-onset dementia. And, a Silver Alert has been issued.
Banking records suggest he used his debit card just after 1 p.m. at a Chevron station on North Broad Street in Brooksville. And, deputies believe he may still be in Hernando County.
Wilson is described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
If you know where he might be, you are asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.
