Hernando County

Hernando County deputies search for missing man who went to run errands and never returned

If you see Mr. Wilson, you are asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.
Credit: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man who deputies believe is in danger.

Investigators say 62-year-old Rory Wilson left his home on Candlelight Boulevard in Brooksville to "go run errands" around 7 a.m. Wednesday but hasn't been seen since.

At the time, he was driving a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla with Florida license plate 02402I. He had a cell phone, but it is turned off.

Citing family members, the sheriff's office says Wilson has early-onset dementia. And, a Silver Alert has been issued.

Banking records suggest he used his debit card just after 1 p.m. at a Chevron station on North Broad Street in Brooksville. And, deputies believe he may still be in Hernando County.

Wilson is described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If you know where he might be, you are asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

