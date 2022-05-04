Canadian man vanishes in Hernando Beach area, leading to search

Officers searched for more than 11 hours for the man but reportedly didn't find anything.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing man from Canada.

According to deputies, 74-year-old Richard Joseph Adolphe Paquet and his wife recently arrived in Florida after traveling all the way from Nova Scotia, Canada.

On Tuesday, Paquet got into a minor car crash in Brooksville, but the couple was not injured, the sheriff's office explains. Their van was still drivable.

Sometime before midnight, deputies say Paquet backed the van into a driveway in Hernando Beach, not knowing the people living at the house.

It wasn't until the morning that the owners of the house saw the van and contacted law enforcement.

Sheriff's deputies met with Paquet's wife, who reportedly seemed disoriented, and were told the couple stopped to sleep. While she was falling asleep, her husband was in the van.

But when she woke up, Paquet was gone, according to the sheriff's office.

It's unknown at this time when the 74-year-old man got out of the van and walked away. Deputies estimate it was sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Family members state that Richard did not have any medical and/or mental health issues prior to traveling to Florida," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release. "It is unknown if he recently suffered from an unknown medical issue, causing him to act erratically."

A team of officers from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Pasco Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for Paquet but couldn't find him.

Drones, K-9 teams, different types of watercraft, a dive team and the aviation unit were all used in the search, which lasted more than 11 hours, according to deputies.

Detectives will be conducting a second neighborhood canvass, in hopes of gathering more information that leads to the location of the missing 74-year-old man.

Paquet is described as 5-foot-5, and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants.

He reportedly left his wallet and cell phone in the van.

Anyone with information on where Richard Paquet is can contact 911 or the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

The sheriff's office is also asking people who live in the Hernando Beach area for help, offering the following message:

If you live in the area and have outdoor surveillance cameras, please check the footage. If there is anything showing Mr. Paquet, who was wearing a maroon shirt and black pants when he left, please contact our office ASAP at 352-754-6830.