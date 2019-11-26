SPRING HILL, Fla. — UPDATE: Torres-Garcia has been found. No other information was given.

Original story:

Hernando County deputies are searching for a man missing from his home in Spring Hill.

Deputies say Radames Torres-Garcia, 47, was last seen Monday at his home near Hollyhock Lane and Briarwood Lane. Authorities say he got into an argument with his family and walked away from the home.

Torres-Garcia was reportedly distraught over new information related to his health. Deputies say he made vague suicidal statements, took a kitchen knife and left the home.

Family members say no one has seen or heard from him since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.



