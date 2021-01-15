Have you seen Stanley? Deputies searching for missing 81-year-old man

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says Stanley Braczynski has 'numerous' medical conditions, including dementia.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 81-year-old man they say has "numerous" medical conditions, including dementia.

According to a press release, Stanley Braczynski was last heard from around 4 p.m. on Jan. 12 when he spoke to a family member on the phone. When his family tried to contact him since, and could not get in touch with him, they contacted the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to Braczynski's home and found one of his cars missing. It turns out it was recently captured by a highway camera in Ocala at 5 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to the sheriff's office.

Braczynski is described as a 5-ft., 11 inches, 235-pound white man with gray hair. He is believed to be traveling in a black Chevrolet Avalanche with a Florida license plate of 522QNY.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

What other people are reading right now:

