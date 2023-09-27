15-year-old girl missing after getting off at wrong bus stop, Hernando deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who got off at the wrong school bus stop Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.
Alessandra Brown was last seen around 4:10 p.m. getting off at a bus stop on California Street near a friend's home, deputies said in a statement.
Law enforcement said Brown's bus stop is not on or near California Street, and she was not at her friend's house when deputies checked.
The 15-year-old does not have a cell phone and it is unknown if she has any other friends in the area of California Street.
It is believed she might have been seen sometime after 4:15 p.m. in the area of the Ace Hardware store on Jefferson Street –near Tom Varn Park – in Brooksville. Brown does not reside in that area, deputies note.
Brown is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing a light grey hoodie, black yoga pants, a Spongebob T-shirt and white Nike shoes. She might be carrying a colorful backpack.
If you have seen, or know the current whereabouts of Brown, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's at 352-754-6830 or Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.