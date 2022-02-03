Deputies still searching for missing teen last seen in 2021

The teen was reportedly last seen on Nov. 17 leaving the Youth Family Alternative Center in Spring Hill and getting into a silver sedan.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen in November.

Detectives received information that Joshua Ware was seen traveling throughout Central and South Florida, a media alert from the sheriff's office reports. Ware told friends he had recently been in the West Palm Beach and Miami areas.

The teen was reportedly last seen on Nov. 17 leaving the Youth Family Alternative Center in Spring Hill getting into a silver sedan.

Deputies say Ware is known to stay in a tent in a wooded area near County Line Road and Shady Hill Road in Pasco County.

There is an active juvenile pickup order for failure to appear on a charge of vehicle burglary for Ware as well, the sheriff's office reports.

The teen is described as 5 feet, 10 inches and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.