x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hernando County

FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into box truck in Hernando County

FHP says the box truck completed a U-turn into the motorcycle's path.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 58-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries after he crashed into the side of a box truck Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Authorities say the crash happened on SR-50 at the intersection of Medical Center when the motorcyclist ran into the right side of a box truck as the truck made a U-Turn into the motorcycle’s path.

Related Articles

FHP says the box truck completed a U-turn into the motorcycle's path. 

The man on the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

More Videos

In Other News

Check out these outdoor activities for your Hernando County staycation

Before You Leave, Check This Out