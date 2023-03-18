FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into box truck in Hernando County

FHP says the box truck completed a U-turn into the motorcycle's path.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 58-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries after he crashed into the side of a box truck Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the crash happened on SR-50 at the intersection of Medical Center when the motorcyclist ran into the right side of a box truck as the truck made a U-Turn into the motorcycle’s path.

FHP says the box truck completed a U-turn into the motorcycle's path.