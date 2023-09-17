Deputies investigating death in Weeki Wachee, foul play could be involved

Authorities say the person may have been killed.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A person died Sunday evening in Weeki Wachee, and deputies have now launched an investigation.

The incident occurred on Darts Street, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies say preliminary information shows that foul play may be involved.

Rumors and misinformation regarding the death have reportedly been circulating in the area, but such statements have been declared false by the sheriff's office.

Authorities have not yet said if the person was found dead in a home or outdoors.