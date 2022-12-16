Pilot left with minor injuries after plane overturns at airport in Brooksville

After touching down, the plane reportedly veered off the runway while taxing and eventually overturned.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A pilot was left with minor injuries after a plane overturned after landing Friday afternoon at an airport in Brooksville, officials explained.

A plane took off at 2:31 p.m. from Orlando en route to the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, previously known as the Hernando County Airport, according to a Hernando County Emergency Services spokesperson.

After touching down, the plane reportedly veered off the runway while taxing and eventually overturned.

The pilot, who was the only person inside, was able to get himself out of the plane. He was left with minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.

The airport was closed following the incident and is expected to open by Friday evening.

As of now, what caused the plane to overturn is unknown.