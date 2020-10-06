Many calling for Hernando County’s Confederate Memorial to be removed

The memorial honors Confederate soldiers and is located in front of the Hernando County Courthouse in Brooksville.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Confederate monuments are coming down across the country as the death of George Floyd is renewing calls to have what some consider to be symbols of slavery removed.

Many here in Florida have already been moved to new locations, but not all.

“It represents something negative in the lives of the African-American,” said Hernando County NAACP President Paul Douglas.

He's thrilled to hear the famous Robert E. Lee memorial in Richmond, Virginia is set to come down where, as a young man, he was one of the first to petition for its removal.

“I worked on that statue for 31 years to get rid of it,” said Douglas who is now renewing his efforts to have a similar Confederate soldier’s memorial removed from outside the Hernando County Courthouse.

He says the last time he proposed its removal, the County Commission took steps to protect it instead.

“I looked up and they had put a fence around the statue,” said Douglas.

But with a national discussion on racism in America sparked by the death of George Floyd, some look to historical monuments honoring Confederates and question whether they have a place in today's society.

“The white community is looking at that statue as a part of their heritage. Well let me tell you about my heritage,” said Douglas, who says for many they are nothing more than symbols of slavery and oppression. “I don't like it. Every time I go by it I have a problem with breathing.”

Hernando County Commissioners say at this point there are no plans to make any changes, but Douglas says that won't stop him from attempting to have it removed.

“There's no doubt that I'm going to take it to court.”

Confederate Memorials have already disappeared from the front of the old Hillsborough County Courthouse, the Manatee County Courthouse, and in downtown Lakeland's Munn Park. There are a few left, like at the Gable Plantation Historic State Park, in Ellenton, and at cemeteries in St. Pete and Dade City.

But when it comes to ones on public property, Douglas says he'll fight to have them removed.

“I will review every last one of them to see exactly where the statues are.”

