Have you seen Sara? Hernando County deputies searching for missing 32-year-old woman

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Sara Monahan?
Deputies in Hernando County say they are searching for the missing 32-year-old woman.
She was last heard from Sunday morning when she sent a text to a friend indicating that she was thinking about hurting herself, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Monahan reportedly refused to tell her friend where she was and authorities have not been able to find her.
The 32-year-old's car is a 2018 white Kia Forte LX with the Florida tag NGW7U, deputies say.
She is described as 5-foot-4, weighs 181 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, the news release mentioned.
Anyone with information on Monahan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.