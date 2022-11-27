Have you seen Sara? Hernando County deputies searching for missing 32-year-old woman

She was last heard from Sunday morning when she sent a text to a friend indicating that she was thinking about hurting herself, authorities say.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Sara Monahan?

Deputies in Hernando County say they are searching for the missing 32-year-old woman.

She was last heard from Sunday morning when she sent a text to a friend indicating that she was thinking about hurting herself, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Monahan reportedly refused to tell her friend where she was and authorities have not been able to find her.

The 32-year-old's car is a 2018 white Kia Forte LX with the Florida tag NGW7U, deputies say.

She is described as 5-foot-4, weighs 181 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, the news release mentioned.