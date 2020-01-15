BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — One person has died and six children have been taken to the hospital after a truck hit a school bus in Brooksville.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near Bourassa Boulevard and Commercial Way.

The sheriff's office said a person in the truck died.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling northbound on Commercial Way and the truck was behind it. At the intersection of Bourassa Boulevard, troopers said the bus stopped to allow someone to cross the road before turning right.

FHP said the truck failed to stop and hit the back of the bus.

There were 48 children on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the Hernando County school district. Those not taken to the hospital were put on another bus to school.

The bus was from Winding Waters K-8 in Weeki Wachee.

Troopers say the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

