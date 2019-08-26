RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — The search is on for a woman who has medical conditions that need attention, deputies say.

Bonnie Poulsen, 64, last was seen around noon Monday from her home on Cedarfield Drive, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are searching an area in the Whispering Oaks subdivision.

She is 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown/blonde hair with brown eyes. Poulsen is believed to be wearing a dark shirt with a flower print, black Spandex pants and flip-flop sandals.

The sheriff's office says suffers from "medical conditions that require immediate attention."

Anyone with information about Poulsen's whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

