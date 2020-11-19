x
Several pets die in Hernando County house fire

Firefighters say they encountered heavy fire, a partially collapsed patio roof, and smoke in the home.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Several pets were killed Wednesday after a witness says a trash fire spread to a home in Hernando County, causing extensive damage.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services were called out to the home in the 14000 block of Citrus Way for a report of a fire this morning after a witness called 911.

According to a release, the wind appeared to push burning debris from a trash fire under the home, leading it to catch fire within minutes. 

While the homeowners were OK, the firefighters say the house was a total loss and several pets died.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

