Several pets die in Hernando County house fire

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Several pets were killed Wednesday after a witness says a trash fire spread to a home in Hernando County, causing extensive damage.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services were called out to the home in the 14000 block of Citrus Way for a report of a fire this morning after a witness called 911.
According to a release, the wind appeared to push burning debris from a trash fire under the home, leading it to catch fire within minutes.
Firefighters say they encountered heavy fire, a partially collapsed patio roof, and smoke in the home.
While the homeowners were OK, the firefighters say the house was a total loss and several pets died.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.
