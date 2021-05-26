California sex offender on run 21 years was living under fake name in Hernando County, deputies say

A tip led authorities in Florida to find him.

An absconded sex offender from California has been caught in Hernando County after being on the run for 21 years, deputies say.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says it got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that David Swenson may have been living in Florida.

Swenson had active warrants for not registering as a sex offender more than two decades earlier in California.

Detectives say they learned Swenson was using the name "Kevin Crowley" and living with his wife in Spring Hill.

While reviewing records, deputies said they realized they'd had contact with Swenson once in 2009 when they found him hiding in an attic/crawl space during a call for service. At that time, they say he provided the false name, and thus he was issued a notice to appear in court under the Crowley name. The case was later abandoned under a pre-trial diversion agreement.

HCSO's aviation unit spotted Swenson walking on a bike trail this week near Anderson Snow Park. Deputies responded and arrested him.

"During an interview with detectives, Swenson stated he wanted to 'end his time on the run,'" the sheriff's office wrote in a news release. "Swenson further advised he had 'been on the run for 21 years' and has lived in Spring Hill the entire time."

Swenson never registered as a sex offender in Florida either. Thus, he is charged with failing to register and is being held without bond.

Authorities in California have declined to bring him back to their jurisdiction to answer for warrants out west, according to the sheriff's office.