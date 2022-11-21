Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Spring Hill subdivision

The investigation began shortly after 5 p.m.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Neighbors in the Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill might see a heavy law enforcement presence as the Hernando County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting Monday evening.

The sheriff's office responded to the area of Heathrow Avenue in a gated community near County Line Road to investigate shortly after 5 p.m, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. Deputies have not yet mentioned if they found someone injured or if they have a shooter in custody.