x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hernando County

Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Spring Hill subdivision

The investigation began shortly after 5 p.m.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Neighbors in the Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill might see a heavy law enforcement presence as the Hernando County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting Monday evening.

The sheriff's office responded to the area of Heathrow Avenue in a gated community near County Line Road to investigate shortly after 5 p.m, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. Deputies have not yet mentioned if they found someone injured or if they have a shooter in custody.

People in the community are urged to stay inside as deputies work in the area.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Hernando County suspends dog operations service due to virus

Before You Leave, Check This Out