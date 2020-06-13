Silver Alert: Missing Hernando County man could be in danger

Ronald Bolz was last seen Friday morning leaving his home.

BROOKRIDGE, Fla. — A 92-year-old man from Brookridge has been missing since Friday morning, and Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies say he may be in danger.

Ronald Dean Boltz, 92, left his Rilto Avenue home in Brookridge around 8 a.m. Friday morning. He was driving a 2017 Silver Buick Regal 4-door sedan with Florida tag JVHY57. Deputies say his destination is unknown.

Deputies say Boltz suffers from numerous medical conditions, including the onset of dementia.

Boltz is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has white hair that is balding.

If you have seen Boltz or know where he is, please call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

