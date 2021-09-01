Silver Alert: 82-year-old man is missing after recently having a stroke, deputies say

The Spring Hill man was last seen driving in the direction of Tarpon Springs.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has activated a silver alert for a missing 82-year-old man who deputies say is showing signs of dementia and recently suffered a stroke.

Justo Beltre Guzman was seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, leaving his home on Deering Avenue in Spring Hill. Investigators say he told his wife he was going to pay a bill at an insurance company on US-19.

Around 10:30 a.m., a relative heard he was at a Speedway in Holiday. Deputies say Guzman was trying to buy gas and seemed confused.

"Mr. Guzman told a person at the Speedway that he was trying to get back to Spring Hill; however when he left, he drove southbound on US-19 toward Tarpon Springs," the sheriff's office said.

Guzman drives a 2011 gray Toyota RAV 4 with Florida license plate Z4SSW, according to investigators.

"Mr. Guzman walks with a cane and speaks very little English," the sheriff's office said.