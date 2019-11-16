HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Joan Kelly, 81, left her home in Spring Hill and told family she was going to see her son in Lakeland, according to a Hernando County Sheriff's Office news release. Kelly is diagnosed with dementia.

Kelly was driving a 2015 white Toyota Camry, 4-door, with Florida license plate "IMJFK."

Deputies said Florida Highway Patrol had been with Kelly just before 10 p.m. in Tarpon Springs near Shell Point Drive and US-19. She told a trooper that she was lost and needed directions.

The trooper gave her directions and Kelly drove away.

Kelly is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has white hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Kelly is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or local law enforcement.

