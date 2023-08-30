x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hernando County

Silver Alert issued for missing couple last seen in Brooksville

Anyone who knows their current whereabouts can call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or a local law enforcement agency.
Credit: Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Albert and Cynthia Allen

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a couple who was last seen on Monday in Brooksville, a media alert from the agency explains.

According to the sheriff's office, a family member noticed Albert and Cynthia Allen's car was missing at 3:15 p.m. from their house on Star Road.

Deputies explain Albert Allen, 76, has dementia and is deaf. Cynthia Allen, 73, reportedly recently suffered a stroke and is partially paralyzed.

"Neither Mr. nor Mrs. Allen took their medications with them when they left," the agency explains.

They are believed to be driving in a green 2005 Saturn Relay minivan with Florida tag 0016TM. Albert Allen's phone was pinged within a three-mile radius of Hernando Oaks, off U.S. 41 in Brooksville.

Related Articles

Albert Allen is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches and 235 pounds with green eyes and white hair. He reportedly has a large scar under his left arm and only one front tooth.

Cynthia Allen is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches and 240 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. She has a tattoo of a teddy bear on her right shoulder.

Anyone who knows their current whereabouts can call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or a local law enforcement agency.

MEDIA RELEASE Missing Endangered Adults – Local Silver Alert – Albert and Cynthia Allen – 2023-27662 Date: August 30,...

Posted by Hernando County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

More Videos

In Other News

Hernando County issues voluntary evacuations ahead of Idalia's potential impacts

Before You Leave, Check This Out