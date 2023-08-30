Silver Alert issued for missing couple last seen in Brooksville

Anyone who knows their current whereabouts can call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or a local law enforcement agency.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a couple who was last seen on Monday in Brooksville, a media alert from the agency explains.

According to the sheriff's office, a family member noticed Albert and Cynthia Allen's car was missing at 3:15 p.m. from their house on Star Road.

Deputies explain Albert Allen, 76, has dementia and is deaf. Cynthia Allen, 73, reportedly recently suffered a stroke and is partially paralyzed.

"Neither Mr. nor Mrs. Allen took their medications with them when they left," the agency explains.

They are believed to be driving in a green 2005 Saturn Relay minivan with Florida tag 0016TM. Albert Allen's phone was pinged within a three-mile radius of Hernando Oaks, off U.S. 41 in Brooksville.

Albert Allen is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches and 235 pounds with green eyes and white hair. He reportedly has a large scar under his left arm and only one front tooth.

Cynthia Allen is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches and 240 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. She has a tattoo of a teddy bear on her right shoulder.

Anyone who knows their current whereabouts can call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or a local law enforcement agency.