Silver Alert issued for missing Hernando County man

Deputies say he could be trying to get to the hospital to find his wife.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old man from Weeki Wachee is missing and investigators need your help finding him.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is looking for Thomas Othouse who they say has dementia and AFIB, which he takes medication for.

Deputies say Othouse was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday leaving his home in a black 2010 Lincoln MKZ with the Florida tag APJS90. Investigators say neighbors saw him leaving his home in the car after his wife was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He could be trying to get to the hospital, deputies say.

He is about 5-feet 11-inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees him they should call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or their local law enforcement agency.

