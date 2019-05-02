SPRING HILL, Fla. — Six people, including the driver, have been rushed to area hospitals after a vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon into a Spring Hill restaurant.

Two people were airlifted from the scene and two were driven to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point. Two more were taken by ambulance to Oak Hill Hospital.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Beef 'O' Brady's on Spring Hill Drive after the driver lost control.

A Hernando County building inspector has been dispatched to determine the structural integrity of the restaurant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.