The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says the pilot called for help just before 11 a.m.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating after a small plane crashed Tuesday in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area.

According to the sheriff's office, the pilot of the plane that took off from New Port Richey with a planned destination of Marianna called for help just before 11 a.m. Investigators say the pilot and a passenger were able to "escape the wreckage with only minor injuries" and found walking down the road post-crash.

The two men are being evaluated at the scene, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the crash. While a final cause of the crash has yet to be determined, the sheriff's office tells 10 Tampa Bay that it was likely a mechanical issue.

