HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating after a small plane crashed Tuesday in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area.
According to the sheriff's office, the pilot of the plane that took off from New Port Richey with a planned destination of Marianna called for help just before 11 a.m. Investigators say the pilot and a passenger were able to "escape the wreckage with only minor injuries" and found walking down the road post-crash.
The two men are being evaluated at the scene, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office says the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the crash. While a final cause of the crash has yet to be determined, the sheriff's office tells 10 Tampa Bay that it was likely a mechanical issue.
This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Oops: Stanley Cup damaged during Lightning championship celebration
- Looking to buy a home right now? Here are 5 tips from a housing expert.
- New video released as 5 people from the Tampa Bay area are linked to Capitol riot
- Protestors in Tampa march in support of Cuban people
- When will it go away? Answers to FAQs about red tide
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter