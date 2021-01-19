2 people shot at gathering in Hernando County

Deputies are looking for the person who was carrying the gun.

SOUTH BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two people were hurt after a gun went off during a gathering in Hernando County, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Twigg Street, the agency said in a news release.

The two people who were hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The sheriff's office did not disclose their identities.

Deputies are still looking for the person who shot the gun.

More information is expected as investigators work to figure out what led up to the shooting.