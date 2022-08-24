Air fryer left on overnight causes destructive kitchen fire

Firefighters say the kitchen is a total loss and the roof was damaged. No one was hurt.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An air fryer left on overnight sparked a devastating kitchen fire at one Spring Hill home early Wednesday morning, Hernando County Fire Rescue said.

Hernando County fire crews were called just after 6 a.m. to a home on Galiano Court near County Line Road. The homeowner called fire crews to say their kitchen was on fire.

Within minutes, fire crews were on the scene and reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the roof of the home. The fire was quickly brought under control and put out.

Once the fire was put out, fire crews said the damage resulted in a total loss of the kitchen and also caused roof damage.

Everyone was able to get out of the home, including pets. And, no injuries were reported, fire rescue said.