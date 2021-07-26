Man accused of shooting family member at Spring Hill BioSpine

The shooter, a 72-year-old man, confessed to planning and carrying out the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man who accompanied a woman to a BioSpine Institute location confessed to planning a shooting that would result in her death, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were sent just before 10:30 a.m. Monday to the spine care and treatment center located on Mariner Boulevard upon receiving 911 calls of shots being fired, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Other calls soon came into the county's emergency communications center, with reports of people screaming and running out of the building.

The woman and man, later identified as a 72-year-old, were found in the office's examination room, the sheriff's office said. Both were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman shot, whose identity the sheriff's office has not released due to Marcy's Law, was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Johns was driven to an area hospital for treatment.

A few hours later, the woman died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the 72-year-old man and the woman were family members. He reportedly told authorities he planned on killing her during his appointment at the treatment center, to which he asked her to accompany him.

He is currently facing first-degree murder charges, according to the sheriff's office.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, according to deputies.