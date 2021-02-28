Spring Hill car wash suffers 'extensive' damage in fire

The building's water lines melted, which helped to control some of the flames.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — It's not yet known how long a Spring Hill car wash will be closed for repairs following a damaging fire overnight.

It happened early Sunday at the Palm Island Car Wash, located at 190 Mariner Blvd., according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services. Someone in the area called 911 and reported smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke and fire in the building's storage room, office and attic. They would later learn the fire melted the water lines into the car wash, which helped to prevent further spread.

It's believed the fire started in the office area and spread into the trussed attic space, fire rescue said.

Further investigation isn't needed given the area of origin of the fire, officials said after speaking with the Divison of State Fire Marshal.

There were 21 firefighters who responded to the car wash.

"HCFES would like to extend a thank you to the passerby who called in the fire," it said in a statement. "The quick notification and response prevented the total loss of the structure."