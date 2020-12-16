FHP: Child airlifted to the hospital after crash in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A child was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Norvell Road.
Troopers say the 12-year-old boy rode his skateboard into the road and was hit. The child's injuries are believed to be serious.
The driver, a 31-year-old Spring Hill man, is cooperating with investigators.
