Hernando County

FHP: Child airlifted to the hospital after crash in Spring Hill

The boy's injuries are said to be serious.
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A child was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Norvell Road.

Troopers say the 12-year-old boy rode his skateboard into the road and was hit. The child's injuries are believed to be serious.

The driver, a 31-year-old Spring Hill man, is cooperating with investigators. 

