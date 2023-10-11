Deputies search for shooter who shot 2 people, killing 1 in Spring Hill

Deputies aren't sure who the shooter is or where they went. Residents in the area "should take necessary precautions," the sheriff's office said.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person is dead and another was rushed to a trauma center after someone shot them early Wednesday morning in Spring Hill, Hernando County Sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies said their investigation began around 5 a.m. when they were called to a home on Marquette Street, near Amherst Avenue and Mariner Boulevard, regarding a reported shooting.

Deputies said when they arrived they found two adults who'd been shot. One person died at the scene. The other was rushed to a local trauma center.

Currently, deputies say they don't know who the shooter is — whether they are a man or woman or if they left the area on foot or by car — but said they are working to get that information.

Residents in the area "should take necessary precautions," the sheriff's office said.