Deputies search for shooter who shot 2 people, killing 1 in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person is dead and another was rushed to a trauma center after someone shot them early Wednesday morning in Spring Hill, Hernando County Sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies said their investigation began around 5 a.m. when they were called to a home on Marquette Street, near Amherst Avenue and Mariner Boulevard, regarding a reported shooting.
Deputies said when they arrived they found two adults who'd been shot. One person died at the scene. The other was rushed to a local trauma center.
Currently, deputies say they don't know who the shooter is — whether they are a man or woman or if they left the area on foot or by car — but said they are working to get that information.
Residents in the area "should take necessary precautions," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone who has information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS.